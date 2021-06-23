Cancel
Africa

Witnesses say airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills dozens

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Health workers in Ethiopia's Tigray region say an airstrike has hit a busy village market and soldiers have blocked medical teams from travelling to the scene. They and a former resident cite witnesses saying dozens of people were killed. One doctor in Tigray's regional capital says health workers at the scene have reported “more than 80 civilian deaths." The alleged airstrike in Togoga comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November.

Public HealthVoice of America

Ugandans Face 2 Months’ Imprisonment for Violating COVID Laws

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Ugandans may find themselves in jail for two months if they are found breaking public health controls in a new COVID-19 law. Through July, acts such as praying in open spaces, not wearing masks, hawking, street vending and selling nonfood items will get one arrested. These are now deemed acts that enable the spread of COVID-19. Uganda has registered 1,057 new cases, 1081 active cases and 1061 deaths.
Public Healthatlantanews.net

WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Slow COVID-19 Spread in Africa

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is calling for urgent action to stem the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Africa, which is being fueled by a surge of more contagious variants of the disease. Latest reports say COVID-19 cases in Africa have been rising by 25% every week for the...
Public Healthwcn247.com

South Africa's new coronavirus cases surge to record levels

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s resurgence of COVID-19 is setting record numbers of new daily cases, centered in Johannesburg and driven by the delta variant that was first found in India. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, more than 26,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, up from 24,000 the previous day, surpassing the highest number of new cases in previous waves. South Africa’s official death toll has gone above 63,000, although statistics on excess deaths suggest the country’s actual number of virus fatalities may be more than 170,000. South Africa’s 2 million cases account for more than 30% of the cases reported by Africa's 54 nations.
Societywcn247.com

Croatia police detain several over Pride march incidents

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have detained several people over incidents during and after this weekend's Pride march in the Croatian capital. Police said Sunday that the incidents included verbal and physical attacks on some participants and the burning of a rainbow-colored LGBT flag. Police are still looking for some of the perpetrators. Franko Dota, from the Zagreb Pride organization, has told the state HRT television that the incidents were the first since 2011. Saturday’s march was the 20th Pride march in Croatia, a predominantly conservative Catholic nation.
Immigrationwcn247.com

Serbia police find illegal migrant camp, people smugglers

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have discovered an illegal migrant camp near the borders with Hungary and Romania, and detained suspected people smugglers. A statement on Sunday said the makeshift camp was found in the village of Srpski Krstur by the bank of the Tisa river. Police didn't specify how many migrants were found at the site. A video from the scene showed several people facedown on the ground with their hands behind their heads as special police searched tents and wooden huts. Thousands are stranded in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Indonesia hospital: 33 COVID patients die amid oxygen outage

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Indonesian hospital says at least 33 coronavirus patients have died after the facility ran out of liquid oxygen overnight. The deaths come amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. A hospital spokesman said Sunday that the oxygen shortage was due to an increase in patients arriving in deteriorating condition. The Dr. Sardjito General Hospital is the largest in Yogyakarta city on Indonesia’s main island of Java. It switched to using oxygen cylinders when the central supply of liquid oxygen ran out. The spokesman said at least 63 virus patients had died during treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital since Saturday — 33 of them during the oxygen shortage.
Worldwcn247.com

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference Sunday in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country’s RAW intelligence agency. He did not name the alleged mastermind. The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who himself has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Indiawcn247.com

Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — More than a million people have started planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state. It's part of an annual campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. The planting, which began Sunday, spans 68,000 villages and 83,000 forest sites in the northern Uttar Pradesh state. Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations took part. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects has placed greater stress on the land.
Protestswcn247.com

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian human rights group says one of its lawyers was detained by Israeli forces after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Independent Commission for Human Rights says Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. A prominent Palestinian activist and friend of al-Atrash says he was hospitalized for several hours and is now being questioned in Israeli custody. It’s unclear why he was hospitalized. Neither the Israeli military nor the police responded to requests for comment.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel sentences Palestinian woman over Hezbollah contacts

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli judge has sentenced a Palestinian woman from east Jerusalem to 30 months in prison after she acknowledged aiding Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group over several years. The court said Sunday that Yasmine Jaber was convicted after she reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to charges of association with a foreign agent, membership in a terrorist organization and other terror-related charges. The charge sheet said that she had traveled to Lebanon twice and was in contact with two Hezbollah agents on social media. The court also sentenced Jaber to 12 months probation and issued a $1,500 fine.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.
Public Healthbigrapidsnews.com

Indonesia seeks more oxygen for COVID-19 sick amid shortage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation's pandemic response leader said Monday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply. “Due to an increase...
Coronaviruswcn247.com

Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A white flag campaign is gaining traction to help Malaysians facing economic devastation during the coronavirus pandemic. It encourages people to hoist a white flag to signal they need help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” A roadside food seller, a single mother and a refugee family are among those who've been helped. But some politicians have slammed the white flag campaign as a ploy to discredit the government. Police are investigating a separate black flag campaign launched over the weekend as an anti-government protest. A coronavirus emergency has prevented Parliament from meeting for months, and the suspension means support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cannot be tested.
Militarywcn247.com

Rockets hit base housing US troops in Syria, no casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor and a spokesman for U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say a facility housing American troops in eastern Syria has come under a rocket attack. A spokesman for U.S-backed Kurdish fighters said no one was hurt in the attack Sunday night in which two rockets were fired at al-Omar field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters from a nearby area. Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State group.