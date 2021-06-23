A Burning Coal Theatre Company Production of ‘Evita’ Almost Hits the Right Notes, but Still Has Room to Grow
Artistic director Jerome Davis hit the jackpot when he found the Spruill Building for Burning Coal Theatre’s outdoor production of Evita. The back courtyard of the space in Dorothea Dix Park still has the feel of institutional menace, and bars line every window of the dilapidated three-story brick building that used to house a psychiatric hospital. Two perimeters of chain-link fence with barbed wire barricade the only exit onto Umstead Drive.indyweek.com