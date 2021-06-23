Cancel
Magic Tuber Stringband’s New Album Shows How Much Life Two Instruments Can Contain

By Dan Ruccia
indyweeknc
 11 days ago
Magic Tuber Stringband: When Sorrows Encompass Me ‘Round | [Feeding Tube Records; June 25] | ★★★★. Courtney Werner’s layered violin drones go on for over five minutes at the start of the new cassette by Durham’s Magic Tuber Stringband. They’re hardly ever static notes, though. They shift and shudder as...

indyweek.com
