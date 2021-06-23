Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public, who are caught between concerns about the coronavirus on one side and politicians and the International Olympic Committee who are pressing ahead on the other. The politicians are hoping to save face, and the IOC has billions on the line. Japan is famous for running on consensus. But the decision to proceed with the Olympics has shredded it. Support for going ahead seems to be increasing, but there’s persistent opposition. Small street protests are planned Wednesday, marking one month before the July 23 opening. Much of the concern stems from health qualms while very few Japanese are vaccinated.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Japanese#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsTimes-Herald

Japan's capital Tokyo gearing up to host Olympic Games

Japan's capital Tokyo gearing up to host Olympic Games. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3ab7e1d4d60e48aa85b1345242041bd9.
WorldThe Big Lead

The Tokyo Olympics Do Not Look Like Fun For Anyone

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are about a month away and we're starting to get a clearer picture of what the games will look like. CNN's Selina Wang walked through the Olympic Village and shared some images of the usual dorm room accomodations. This year, of course, they feature all the COVID protocol rooms that look like the last thing you see before the protagonist in the movie breaks free to go find his family.
SportsNew York Post

Tokyo Olympics to allow up to 10K domestic fans at each event

A maximum of 10,000 fans who live in Japan will be allowed at each event of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, organizers announced Monday, even as health officials warn the global sporting event could worsen the COVID-19 outbreak in Japan. The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo officials said each event...
LotteryPosted by
Field Level Media

Tokyo Olympics to allow up to 10,000 fans at venues

Organizers for the Tokyo Olympics announced Monday that a limited number of local fans will be able to attend events when competition begins in July. Venues will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, with a limit of 10,000 spectators, barring a surge in coronavirus cases. Fans who do...
Tennisswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: USA Gymnastics to Hold Olympic Trials this Weekend

With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.
Blacksburg, VANBC 29 News

Tokyo Summer Olympic qualifier Ian Ho talks growing up Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg native Ian Ho will make his debut in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in a few weeks. “I was absolutely shocked, too-- I know why my teammates were like, ‘you were so close, we all knew you could do it’. But I mean, I’ve never done it before,” said Ian Ho, a Tokyo Summer Olympics qualifier.
SportsBBC

Sun Yang to miss Tokyo Olympics after ruling by Cas over ban

China's three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has had an eight-year doping ban reduced to four years and three months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). The ban is backdated to 28 February, 2020 and means the swimmer will miss this summer's Olympics in Tokyo. A new Cas panel...
Combat SportsThe Independent

Frazer Clarke ready to step up at Tokyo Olympics

Frazer Clarke is preparing to turn his Olympic dream into reality when he leads an 11-strong team of Great Britain boxers to the Tokyo Olympics next month. The Burton super-heavyweight went to Rio five years ago as a sparring partner, mainly for Joe Joyce who went on to claim the silver medal.
chatsports.com

Olympics round-up: Four Rebels heading to Tokyo

The U.S. Olympic Trials for Track & Field finished up Sunday night after an electrifying 10 days of events. The trials, which took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, displayed the athletic abilities of Americans across the nation, including some Ole Miss Rebels. Fourteen Rebels, past and present, competed in Eugene alongside Ole Miss volunteer coach Jessica Ramsey for a top-three qualifying spot in their events to head to Tokyo.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up

MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniards were allowed to ditch their face masks for a walk in the park or a trip to the beach on Saturday for the first time in more than a year, but some people were in no rush to dispense with their facial protection against COVID-19. “I’m surprised because I expected to see many people without masks, but most are still wearing them,” said Manuel Mas, 40, a singer, in the centre of the capital, Madrid.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Bound for Tokyo: Olympic run-up gathers steam

In less than four weeks athletes from across the world will march into Japan National Stadium for an Olympics that was delayed for a year but, at least for now, are expected to happen. Still called the 2020 Olympics even though they’re happening in 2021, the event’s opening ceremonies are...
Marie Claire

Sha’Carri Richardson Tests Positive for Marijuana Before Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the women's 100-meter dash at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials in Oregon, will not be able to compete for an individual gold in her signature race at the Tokyo Olympics: The 21-year-old sprinter tested positive for marijuana, which the World Anti-Doping Agency considers a performance enhancing drug and thus a prohibitive substance. The agency announced the positive test result early Friday morning.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tokyo election tests Prime Minister Suga ahead of Olympics

TOKYO — Residents headed to the polls in Tokyo on Sunday for a metropolitan assembly vote that could provide clues to how Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his ruling party will fare in a general election expected after this month’s Olympics. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Sunday and will close...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Sha’Carri Richardson’s full statement after failed drugs test rules American out of 100m at Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson admits she is responsible for her actions after being handed a one-month ban for failing a drugs test for marijuana.The ban, which started on 28 June, does not completely rule the American out of the Tokyo Olympics, though she will now no longer be involved in the women’s 100m at this month’s Games.Richardson, one of the world’s most exciting athletes and a contender for a gold medal in Japan, has also had her winning performance at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene invalidated.In an emotional interview with NBC, Richardson explained her use of marijuana was a way of...
WorldESPN

Report: Serbian arriving for Tokyo Olympics tests positive

TOKYO --  A member of the Serbian Olympic rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in just under three weeks. The news was reported Sunday by the Japanese agency Kyodo and cited Japanese health ministry officials.
Birmingham Star

Serbian athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 4 (ANI): A member of the Serbian Olympic squad has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which is set to get underway from July 23. According to a report in Kyodo News which cited Japanese health ministry officials, an athlete...

Comments / 0

Community Policy