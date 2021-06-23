Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Blacklist Season 9 Release Date

thecinemaholic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC, with the season coming to an end on June 23, 2021. The eighth season consists of 22 episodes that run for 40-45 minutes each. With regard to the ninth season, you would be happy to know what we’ve found. On January 26, 2021, NBC ordered the ninth cycle of the show. The announcement came fairly early, after only three episodes of season 8 hit the screens. This news was anticipated, given that the premiere episode of season 8 alone amassed 7.5 million viewers. Although the number of viewers has dropped over the years, the third-longest running scripted TV show on NBC is still a reliable performer and attracts an impressive number of viewers in the delayed and digital viewing. In the 2019-2020 TV season, the show was watched by about 39 million total viewers. It airs in multiple countries and has a profitable deal with Netflix, which also makes it a solid profit generator for Sony Pictures Television Studios.

thecinemaholic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
Person
Diego Klattenhoff
Person
Hisham Tawfiq
Person
Amir Arison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#Episodes#Nbc#Theblacklist#Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Elite season 5 Release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more

Elite season 4 has overwhelmed the world since it debuted on June 18. The most recent arrangement saw four new understudies show up at Las Encinas, just as one homicide casualty—yet this time around, it was not one of the understudies who met their end. Will there be another arrangement...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just after its return from a short hiatus, The CW’s Legacies would be cutting Season 3 short and would be having Episode 16 as its finale instead of ending with 20. With the last run arriving sooner than later, have your countdown set with the release date and time of the spin-off epic fantasy drama to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Lucifer Season 6: Premiere Date, Casting, Spoilers and Everything We Know

Lucifer was supposed to end withSeason 5 but the Fox-turned-Netflix series was extended to a very final Season 6. And thank God—I mean, Lucifer—that the show didn't end with that heavenly cliffhanger. For those of you that don't remember (or are still in shambles trying to place the season back together in your mind) the story goes a little something like this: God (Dennis Haysbert) came back to Earth to repair his broken relationship with his children, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). However, tired of being God and wanting to be with the love of his life in a different universe, he announces his retirement.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date & Trailer: Filming Is Done!!

The long-awaited Season 4 of Netflix’s popular series, “Stranger Things” seems to knock at our doors. We have some hot news to bring the fans to the edge of their seats. Check out all updates below. When it comes to the list of top sci-fi horror drama series on Netflix,...
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is Lucifer season 6 coming in 2021?

Lucifer is one of the hottest shows on Netflix and now that season 5 has aired, fans are wondering whether or not Lucifer season 6 will arrive on Netflix in 2021. Though Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the final season, filming has wrapped and the show is in post-production, so it’s possible that season 6 will be here before you know it.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

The Chair: Release Date on Netflix and Other Details

The Chair is the forthcoming project, a joint venture between Game of Thrones, David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Benioff’s wife and popular Hollywood actress Amanda Peet. For a long time, the trio is busy curating the plot, premise of the forthcoming series. As far as the showrunner of the series...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Member Drops Hint About Season 4 Release Date

Normally, new episodes of the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone arrive around Father’s Day each year. Those episodes then continue until the end of August. However, Father’s Day has now come and gone with no sign of Season 4 of the popular cowboy show. Understandably, fans are clamoring for news of the release date of the fourth season. However, when one Yellowstone star broke silence on the release date of Season 4, fans were not impressed.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date, And Time Explained!

Happy News to the fans of anime series who are keenly waiting to watch the 2nd episode of the 5th season of “Rick And Morty”. The second episode is finally out and most of you want to know the complete details of this episode. So don’t worry readers we are present here with the complete information of the 2nd episode of the 5th season of Rick and Morty such as Time, Release Date, How to Watch, and of course Recap. This series is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and developed by Adult Swim and this series is a top-rated animated series.
ComicsComicBook

Magia Record Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has confirmed the release date for its upcoming second season with a new trailer! Following the end of the first season of this new spin-off for the massively popular Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise last Spring, it was announced that a second season was in the works. During the 10th Anniversary celebration for the franchise earlier this year, Studio SHAFT had announced that the second season was currently slated for a release later this Summer. Now we've gotten a concrete date for Season 2's premiere this July.
ComicsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is making waves on Netflix and luckily, media outlets are anticipating the Season 2 release date. Keep reading to find out more information about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. About the wildly popular Japanese manga series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese manga...
TV Seriesomahanews.net

'Lovecraft Country' will not return for season 2 on HBO

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): 'Lovecraft Country' is not being renewed for a second season at HBO. As per Variety, the premium cable outlet has cancelled Misha Green's horror series, opting to not renew the drama that was originally intended as a limited series for a second season. "We will...
WWEPWMania

New “The Suicide Squad Trailer” With John Cena

A new trailer has been released for the Suicide Squad movie, featuring John Cena as The Peacemaker. DC’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on Friday, August 6. It will then be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release. This is the first live...
MoviesComicBook

Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson Teases Reveal from Netflix’s Biggest and Priciest Movie Yet

Dwayne Johnson is putting movie fans on notice for an upcoming reveal from Red Notice, Johnson's big-budgeted Netflix action-comedy co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. At a reported cost of upwards of $200 million, star and producer Johnson has touted the original movie from his Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber as the streamer's "largest commitment ever to a feature film." The Red Notice price tag tops the reported budgets of Netflix's Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman ($160+ million), the Will Smith-starring Bright ($90+ million), and the Reynolds and Michael Bay actioner 6 Underground ($150 million).