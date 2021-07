A shining example of the versatility of electronic music. A Certain Ratio’s newest EP ACR:EPC is a techno-fueled work that reminds one of the best of late 1990s house music. The groove is tumultuous, having a rhythm that fundamentally brightens moods. Perhaps one of the most misunderstood genres, house music plays to the most driven aspects of music. It is notably difficult to create a good house track, especially one that seems timeless. The likes of early Daft Punk, Modjo and Aphex Twin all have the driving force of a repetitive pattern, but with more complex interjections in order to create the push-and-pull necessary for a danceable track. ACR:EPC is a homage to one of the most profound moments in techno-music, playing to the best of the zeitgeist.