Baba Is You is considered one of the best indie games from 2019, and since it recently landed on Android, I figured I'd take it for a spin while recording my findings. This is an indie puzzle game that has found tons of success on every platform it's been released on to date, and so the arrival on Android is welcome indeed. The thing is, everyone might not be familiar with this mind-bending puzzler, and even if they are, they might want to know precisely how the Android port performs and plays. This is why I've recorded the first 20 minutes of the game. So if you've been holding out to see what the mobile version of Baba Is You is all about, here's a fresh gameplay video that should answer all of your questions.