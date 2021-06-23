Cancel
MITRE unveils ATT&CK Workbench sharing tool and NSA-backed D3FEND

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITRE Engenuity announced the release of a new tool that will help cybersecurity users add their own knowledge and experiences to ATT&CK. Jon Baker, the director of research for the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, wrote a blog post about the tool -- named ATT&CK Workbench -- explaining that it was built because sophisticated users of MITRE ATT&CK have "struggled to integrate their organization's local knowledge of adversaries and their tactics, techniques, and procedures with the public ATT&CK knowledge base."

