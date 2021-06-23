MITRE unveils ATT&CK Workbench sharing tool and NSA-backed D3FEND

The Security Stack Mappings for Azure research project was published today, introducing a library of mappings that link built-in Azure security controls to the MITRE ATT&CK® techniques they mitigate against. Microsoft once again worked with the Center for Threat-Informed Defense and other Center members to publish the mappings, which pair the familiar language of the ATT&CK framework with the concrete coverage Azure provides to protect organizations’ attack surfaces. Microsoft is pleased that community interest in seeing such mappings for Azure led to its use as the pilot cloud platform for this endeavor.