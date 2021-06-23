Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Nikole Hannah-Jones Won’t Join UNC’s Faculty Without Tenure

By Danika Fears
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones—who spearheaded the newspaper’s influential “1619 Project”—refuses to join University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s faculty unless she’s given the “protection and security of tenure,” her lawyers wrote in a new letter. Her legal team accused a “powerful donor” of helping to thwart her bid for tenure at the university, where she’s supposed to become the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media next month. “Since signing the fixed-term contract, Ms. Hannah-Jones has come to learn that political interference and influence from a powerful donor contributed to the Board of Trustees’ failure to consider her tenure application,” the letter says, apparently referring to newspaper publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr., who reportedly wrote to the journalism school’s dean that he worried “about the controversy of tying the UNC journalism school to the 1619 project.” The influential donor has since insisted Hannah-Jones’ hiring would not jeopardize his $25 million donation to the institution.

www.thedailybeast.com
Community Policy
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Journalism School#Unc#New York Times#Chapel Hill#The Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...