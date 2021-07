Nate Diaz isn’t a fan of Kamaru Usman and the opponents he is facing. At UFC 261, Usman rematched Jorge Masvidal not even a year after dominating him on Fight Island to defend his belt. Yet, “Gamebred” took the fight on just six days’ notice and had to fly around the world. Usman wanted the chance to prove how much better he was and did so in dramatic fashion as he KO’d Masvidal out cold, yet for Diaz, he isn’t impressed.