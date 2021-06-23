Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The two words of advice Nelly Korda got from Bubba Watson before winning

Golf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelly Korda, sometime last weekend, turned on a TV or scrolled through social media. Bubba Watson was being interviewed on Golf Channel after his second round at the U.S. Open. Matthew Wolff had just returned from a two-month absence to focus on his mental health, and Watson, who’s been candid about his own experience, was asked about his own “state of mind.”

golf.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf World#Golf Channel#The Meijer Lpga Classic#Nellykorda#Lpga#Ana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Belmont, NHprogolfweekly.com

Nelly Korda Wins Meijer LPGA Classic

Nelly Korda fired a 5-under par 67 on Sunday at Blythefield Country Club to reach 25-under 263 and claim a two-shot victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Korda finished her final day in Belmont, Michigan with an eagle, six birdies, and three bogeys to edge Leona Maguire (66) by two strokes.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Thomas, Nelly Korda to lead eight-member U.S. team at Olympics

June 30 (Reuters) - Golfers Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda are set to lead the American charge at the Tokyo Olympics next month after USA Golf on Wednesday confirmed the eight athletes taking part. Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau -- ranked two to five in the Olympic...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Bubba Watson: "This golf course is a beast"

It is this experience that meant it was no surprise for Rahm to see fellow former Farmers Insurance Open winner Bubba Watson (2011) shoot a 4-under 67 to join him at 3-under heading to the weekend. Bubba Watson, statements. “I've played well here. This golf course is such a beast....
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 Travelers Championship: Can Bubba Watson Win Again?

Bubba Watson has had a world of success at the Travelers Championship. As the PGA Tour heads back to TPC River Highlands this week, can Watson win there again?. Watson won for the first time at the Travelers in 2010. He had to do it the hard way, topping Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank in a playoff. The win was Watson’s first on the PGA Tour.
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok share Travelers lead

Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok each shot 2-under 68s on Saturday to share the third-round lead at the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn. Watson and Hickok are at 10-under 200 after three trips around TPC River Highlands. Russell Henley, who shot 68 on Saturday, is tied for third at 9...
TennisPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda wins first major at KPMG Women's PGA, secures No. 1 in ranking

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – As Nelly Korda stood on the first tee, minutes away from the biggest round of her life, a serendipitous crisscross occurred. Sister Jessica, making the turn, walked over on her way to the 10th tee and wrapped her up in big ole hug. It was Jessica, five years older, who blazed the trail on the LPGA in this world-class tennis family for the ultra-promising Nelly to follow.
GolfPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bubba Watson overcomes snapped driver at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. — (AP) — We pause now to fondly remember Bubba Watson’s neon pink driver, which broke apart mid-swing on the second tee in the Travelers Championship on Friday. And, if the three-time Travelers winner is going to have luck like this over the weekend, please spare a thought...
Tennistucsonpost.com

Nelly Korda wins Women's PGA title to become World No 1

Nelly Korda won the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday to capture her first major title and become the first American since 2014 to seize the world number one ranking. The 22-year-old daughter of retired Czech tennis star Petr Korda made two eagles in outduelling compatriot Lizette Salas down the stretch for a three-stroke triumph.
Johns Creek, GAGolf Digest

Nelly Korda rises to the challenge with an inspired win at the KPMG Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With a single shot, a 7-wood from 243 yards, that left her with a tap-in eagle on the fifth hole, Nelly Korda effectively defeated the entire field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ... save for one. The last woman standing in the way of Korda’s first major—and the validation of the 22-year-old’s status as the game’s next great player—was the one who had gone toe to toe with her all week while the rest of the contenders dropped one by one, unable to maintain the torrid pace. Lizette Salas was coming off a year from hell, having fought mental-health issues, and she had played all weekend like a woman restored. This wasn’t a championship she would give up easily, particularly after her last close call at a major, when she fell by a single shot to Hinaki Shibuno at the 2019 Women’s British Open. On Friday and Saturday, while Korda battered Atlanta Athletic Club with a relentless onslaught, her game looking bogey-proof at worst, Salas held on like a terrier, putting together a brilliant front-nine 30 on Saturday and holding on for dear life after.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Bubba Watson right at home in Hartford

Bubba Watson hasn’t played his best golf as of late after poor weekend performances at the last two majors, but the two-time Masters champion has found his home atop the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands. Watson is a three-time champion at the Travelers and will be in good position to...
TennisThe Guardian

Nelly Korda’s PGA Championship win elevates remarkable family dynasty

It is not easy to follow in famous sporting footsteps. For every Young Tom Morris, there are umpteen Jeffrey Jordans. Part of the struggle, of course, is constant comparison with illustrious parentage. Perhaps Nelly and Jessica Korda feel the benefits of professional golf, as opposed to tennis, being their chosen...
GolfNew York Post

Bubba Watson miraculously escapes broken driver disaster

Nothing can stop Bubba Watson. In round two of the Travelers Championship on Friday, the two-time Masters champ showed off just how precise he can be with his driver. Watson was near the top of the leaderboard on Friday at the tournament in Cromwell, Conn, but had to overcome a bizarre situation when he snapped the head off his driver on the par-4 second hole. Somehow, the ball landed safely onto the fairway after curving left in the age.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nelly Korda, the first two-time winner this year

Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Actually, really enjoyed today. Honestly, there has been times where on Sundays I really like haven't enjoyed it, like the stress...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson thrill early crowds with early charges on Moving Day at RMC

Detroit — On Moving Day in Detroit, two of the PGA Tour's biggest movers and shakers got to work. Fan favorite Rickie Fowler and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson delighted the earlier arriving crowds Saturday at Detroit Golf Club, charging up the leaderboard in ideal scoring conditions during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler at one point took the temporary lead — he finished his round shortly after the midway-point leaders had teed off — and shot 4-under 68, while Watson shot 67.