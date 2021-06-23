The two words of advice Nelly Korda got from Bubba Watson before winning

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With a single shot, a 7-wood from 243 yards, that left her with a tap-in eagle on the fifth hole, Nelly Korda effectively defeated the entire field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ... save for one. The last woman standing in the way of Korda’s first major—and the validation of the 22-year-old’s status as the game’s next great player—was the one who had gone toe to toe with her all week while the rest of the contenders dropped one by one, unable to maintain the torrid pace. Lizette Salas was coming off a year from hell, having fought mental-health issues, and she had played all weekend like a woman restored. This wasn’t a championship she would give up easily, particularly after her last close call at a major, when she fell by a single shot to Hinaki Shibuno at the 2019 Women’s British Open. On Friday and Saturday, while Korda battered Atlanta Athletic Club with a relentless onslaught, her game looking bogey-proof at worst, Salas held on like a terrier, putting together a brilliant front-nine 30 on Saturday and holding on for dear life after.