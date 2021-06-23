Cancel
Environment

Refreshingly pleasant conditions, sunshine expected for Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful stretch of sunshine and comfortable conditions will take us into Thursday, but showers and higher humidity are headed toward western Connecticut this weekend. Thursday will see very fair and dry weather with loads of sunshine, with highs near the high-70s. A few morning sprinkles and scattered showers are...

