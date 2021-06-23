Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks end listless day on Wall Street mixed as calm returns

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed on Wednesday, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84 after earlier meandering between very modest gains...

herald-review.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Ap#Nasdaq#Fed#Treasury#Capital Group#American Funds#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#European#Hang Seng#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks, FX gain as Fed rate hike bets ease; peso falls

BENGALURU (July 5): Most Asian stocks and currencies edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility as investors scaled back expectations of an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus following a mixed batch of US jobs data. The US dollar backed down from three-month highs after rate hike bets...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Make All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly heading into the weekend as the jobs number came out with an addition of 850,000 for the month of June. That shows that the United States is recovering much quicker than many of the other world’s economies, so it makes sense that money would continue to flow into the stock markets in that country. Furthermore, we have been in an uptrend for quite some time, and it is likely that we see continuation given enough time.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
StocksHerald & Review

Wall Street Is Completely Clueless About These 3 Popular Stocks

Many investors rely on Wall Street to tell them whether a stock is a good investment. Even as discount brokers have made stock commissions a thing of the past, full-service brokerage companies still charge management fees, commissions, and other charges that reduce the returns you're able to generate from your investment portfolio.
BusinessDailyFx

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
Stocksfortwaynesnbc.com

Stocks again post records following encouraging jobs data

Stocks are again closing higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index gained 0.8% Friday. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its support for the economy a while longer. Treasury yields were flat to lower.
MarketsCNBC

Fed could be a surprise catalyst for the markets in holiday week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data

* Nonfarm payrolls rise more than expected in June. * Virgin Galactic jumps on announcing crewed flight plan. * Didi drops as China to conduct cyber security probe. * Indexes up: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 0.71% (Adds prices to mid-afternoon) By Herbert Lash, Medha Singh and Devik Jain. July...
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Champagne flows on Wall Street as Roaring 20s return

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. economy is flying, new jobs are being created in the hundreds of thousands each month, and stocks are trading at their highest levels in history. For the U.S., it's the Roaring Twenties all over again. Wall Street rallied again on Friday, unsurprisingly, following the Labor Department's release on the June jobs report.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback

The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. Some may say that the benchmark currency was merely playing out the role of an unwanted safe haven as the capital markets continued their post-pandemic climb, but I don’t believe that to be necessarily the case. The same appetite for return in this speculative environment finds the Greenback in good position to draw capital to trend leaders like the S&P 500 pushing a record high or local yields bolstered by a rising 10-year Treasury as its baseline. The struggle arose from the Federal Reserve’s diligent effort to undermine surprise.
StocksWashington Post

Equities climb to record as Fed seen remaining supportive

U.S. equities capped a second weekly gain as investors became increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will maintain the supportive monetary policy that has helped drive the market to record highs. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 percent, with technology stocks leading the way higher. The Nasdaq rallied 1.9 percent, notching...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Highs; Facebook, Tesla, Nio, Intellia, Didi IPO, OPEC+ In Focus

The stock market rally continued higher for the week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh all-time highs and the Dow also rising solidly. Facebook hit $1 trillion on two antitrust wins, while some other megacap techs had strong weeks. Tesla (TSLA) global deliveries topped 200,000 in Q2, while China EV rivals Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) reported strong sales. All four stocks rose for the week, but are still off highs. Gene-editing stocks soared on a breakthrough from Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).