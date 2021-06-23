Cancel
Who Is Dex Lauper? All We Know about Cyndi Lauper's Only Son and Promising Rapper

By Oyin Balogun
Cyndi Lauper is a proud mom to son Dex Lauper who, just like her, has a genuine passion for making music and performing. At 23, he is quite successful in his own right.

Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, otherwise called Dex, is the son of music icon Cyndi Lauper and her actor husband of three decades, David Thornton.

But while Cyndi remains the unrivaled star of the family, Dex is apparently leading up to carry on his mother’s legacy. Here are a few facts about him!

DEX IS A MUSICIAN

Like his mom, Dex has picked up an interest in music, and so far, he seems to be doing just well. Even more impressive is the fact that he started his career as a teenager.

In 2016, at only 18, Dex released his debut track, “Wavy,” a catchy song with a catchy beat produced by Reazy Renagade, who has also worked with a list of artists like Kanye West and Future.

A month later, he followed it up with “Loyalty,” a track that he hoped would reflect his love for and commitment to making good music.

With thirty years gone between them, it is safe to say Cyndi got her wish.

During an interview with Thisis50 in 2017, Dex explained that his mom played a big part in his career, most significantly, his songwriting skills.

DEX IS MULTITALENTED

While appearing on Harry Connick Jr.’s show in 2017, Cyndi admitted that her son is talented in many ways, adding that music is only one of his talents.

When asked if Dex loved being in front of an audience as much as she does, Cyndi replied affirmatively, recounting a story of how he got a crowd hyped up when he was only about eight or ten.

CYNDI AND HER HUSBAND

Cyndi and John got married in 1991, and since then, the pair have enjoyed a blissful loving union. Now, three decades later, not a thing has changed between them.

In 2018, the iconic singer called David, her best friend while describing him as a wildly creative person with whom she had always wanted to spend the rest of her life.

With thirty years gone between them, it is safe to say Cyndi got her wish; nothing is better than having a happily ever after fairytale with her prince charming!

