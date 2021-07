Summer has finally arrived, and it’s a great time to not only enjoy the sunshine and warm weather but to also catch up on your reading. With many Star Wars releases over the last several years, it stands to reason that you haven’t gotten to read everything out right now. (If you have, we salute you.) That’s why StarWars.com is here with some book and comic recommendations for all ages that you might have missed, but that just might be your perfect beach (or otherwise) read this summer.