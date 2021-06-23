AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 91

Tell me what you’re listening to. Find me on Twitter or reach me over email: nicholas.quah@vulture.com. The Cathy comic strip, created and produced by Cathy Guisewite from 1976 until 2010, is one of those artifacts that’s preserved in the cultural ephemera more for its broad strokes than its full complexity. And those broad strokes tend to be… shall we say, less than flattering. The Cathy character, an upwardly mobile white woman in her 30s attending to modernity with perpetual exasperation (“Aack!”), a perennial joke. She’s a caricature, perhaps, of a certain kind of Boomer woman with a certain kind of Boomer relationship to feminism, a symbol adjacent to what might be called the Cheugy aesthetic pre-TikTok glorification.