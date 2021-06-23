Bradford County Library announces new additions
WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in May:. Fiction: "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain; "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford; "Fatal Divisions" by Claire Booth; "A Dead Man's Eyes" by Lori Duffy Foster; "The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews; "Antiquities" by Cynthia Ozick; "Hour of the Witch" by Chris Bohjalian; "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir; and "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave.