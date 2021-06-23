101 Films boards NFT-optimised comedy ‘Untitled Horror Movie’ (exclusive)

Dying is easy and comedy is hard in the film that goes into release this week. Gravitas Ventures releases TOO LATE in select theaters, on digital platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Fandango Now and on all major cable/satellite platforms on Friday, June 25. Feature first-timers D.W. Thomas and Tom Becker directed and scripted, respectively, and the cast is headed by Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Will Weldon, Mary Lynn Rajskub (24), Fred Armisen (PORTLANDIA), Jenny Zigrino, Jack De Sena and Brooks Wheelan. The synopsis: “This cozy horror/comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields [Limperis], who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore [Lynch], famed comedian and host of the live variety show, TOO LATE. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes [Weldon] and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.”