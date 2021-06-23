Cancel
101 Films boards NFT-optimised comedy ‘Untitled Horror Movie’ (exclusive)

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based 101 Films International has taken worldwide rights (excluding North America, UK, Australia and New Zealand) to Nick Simon’s comedy Untitled Horror Movie, and is launching sales at this week’s Pre-Cannes Screenings (June 21-25). The film is about six actors who, with their TV show on the brink of cancellation,...

