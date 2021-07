A new art installation in an old building in Minnesota is up for an international design award. The art installation is installed in the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District, they say the "sculpture (is) designed to evoke the image of flour falling from a sifter in homage to one of the local historic industries" and is made from just about 200 strands of bronzed and stainless metallic square elements that are 100 ft in length hung within the atrium of the historic building.