Movies

Rediance acquires Cannes titles ‘Ripples Of Life’, ‘I’m So Sorry’ (exclusive)

By Silvia Wong
Screendaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing-based Rediance has acquired two Cannes-bound Chinese films for international sales: Ripples Of Life from Directors’ Fortnight and Zhao Liang’s latest documentary I’m So Sorry. Ripples Of Life marks the third Cannes outing for Chinese director Wei Shujun whose debut feature Striding Into The Wind was in last year’s official...

