Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan County, PA

Deadline is June 30 to apply for annual Camp F.L.E.A.

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 12 days ago

FORKSVILLE – Applications are now being accepted to the 23rd annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 14-17 at Camp Brule in Sullivan County. The camp was started over 20 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 12, in Bradford and Sullivan counties and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.

www.morning-times.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Forksville, PA
Bradford County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Bradford County, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Volunteers#E A#Alcohol#Red Cross Lifeguarding#Cpr#Sullivan County Cys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...