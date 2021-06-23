Deadline is June 30 to apply for annual Camp F.L.E.A.

FORKSVILLE – Applications are now being accepted to the 23rd annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 14-17 at Camp Brule in Sullivan County. The camp was started over 20 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 12, in Bradford and Sullivan counties and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.