World Powers Discuss Libya’s Future

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with professor Mansour El-Kikhia about Libya, where elections are called for but are unlikely to bring stability to the country. It's been nearly a decade since the U.S.-backed ousting of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and conditions in the country have gotten worse and more complicated. The U.N.-backed government in the capital of Tripoli has very loose control over about a third of the country. To the east, Libya is controlled by a renegade general leading what they have called the Libyan National Army, which has tried and failed to topple the government in Tripoli. We're joined now by Mansour El-Kikhia. He is a professor of international relations and Middle East politics at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and he is also Libyan. Welcome to the program.