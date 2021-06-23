Bigger, faster aircraft powers new AU AirCare ambulance service

Liam Bisnett, got into an air ambulance for the first time Tuesday but thankfully the 16-month-old was not sick or injured. "All of the other ones I've flown on have been too small," said his father, Michael, chief flight officer for AU AirCare, after setting Liam into a pilot seat of the EC145e helicopter as it sat at its base at Augusta Regional Airport. The size and speed of the new helicopter will come in handy, said officials with AU Health System.