Microsoft Price Target Raised by Wedbush as Market Cap Hits $2T

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft (MSFT) - Get Report on Wednesday received a price-target upgrade from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives as the technology software and services giant’s market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion. Ives raised his one-year price target on Microsoft to $325 from $310 and maintained his outperform rating on the shares, saying...

www.thestreet.com
