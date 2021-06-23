Microsoft Price Target Raised by Wedbush as Market Cap Hits $2T

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.14.