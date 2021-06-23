Fantasia's Baby Keziah Poses in a White Dress & Shoes as She Is Finally Brought Home from the Hospital

It appears that as Fantasia Barrino predicted, her little Keziah is just as much of a fighter as her mother as the little trooper made sure to find her way home with her two loving parents.

Fantasia Barrino's newborn Keziah was born early on May 23, 2021, and spent nearly four weeks in neonatal intensive care. She and her husband Kendall Taylor recently shared that the baby is finally home.

The parents posted the news via Instagram posts. One was shared on Keziah's own account with the baby dressed in a white dress and shoes.

Another was also posted on the infant's account, with a clip of a pink elephant that the neighbor gifted her, as the description stated. The caption read:

"I Came home to so many gifts🎉🎊🎉🎊 I can’t wait to share them with you all."

Followers adored the video which featured light piano music in the background. A string of heart emojis flowed through the comment section.

Vocalist Barrino shared the same picture that was posted on Keziah's account of the little girl dressed in all-white where her face was hidden from fans. In her caption, she welcomed her little one home.

The husband and wife said their "I do's" in 2015 after dating for just under a month.

Taylor also shared a post with celebratory music playing in the background. He pasted the words, "Welcome home, baby Keziah" on a picture of what appeared to be their house and car.

When the songstress revealed her newborn was born premature, she took to social media again, where she stated Keziah would survive due to her innate strength. Barrino expressed:

"Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

Many fans sent prayers their way, including celebrity Kandi Burruss from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." So far, the post has received around 260,000 likes.

This is the "American Idol" alumn's first child with Taylor. She has two other children: Zion Quari, 19 years old, and Dallas Xavier, 8 years old, from prior relationships.

Her spouse also has a son from a previous relationship named Treyshaun. The husband and wife said their "I do's" in 2015 after dating for just under a month.

This past Father's Day, Barrino praised Taylor via Instagram. The R&B songbird shared a snazzy photo of the entrepreneur in a stylish suit.

She expressed that their children are happy with him as their father. Barrino exclaimed that her man is faithful, brave, loving and that she is proud to call him her husband.