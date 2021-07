Nah, I think we'll keep the pick this year, and you guys will get it next year," Rosas joked. Ahead of Tuesday's NBA Draft lottery, most everyone knows the deal by now — if Minnesota lands outside of the top three picks, the Timberwolves give their first-round choice in the 2021 draft to Golden State as part of the 2020 D'Angelo Russell trade. If the pick lands in the top three, the Wolves keep the pick and give their 2022 first-round selection to Golden State.