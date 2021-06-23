Cancel
Basketball

Lynx Visit Dream Tonight

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 12 days ago

(College Park, GA) -- The Lynx are back in action tonight. Minnesota plays the Atlanta Dream on the road. The Lynx are having an up and down season at 5-and-7. Minnesota split two games against the Dallas Wings in Arlington last week.

