Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Caroline Crouch: Greek pilot charged with murdering British wife says his life is ‘ruined’

By Matt Mathers
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSOHV_0acpAMTk00

A Greek helicopter pilot charged with murdering his British wife has reportedly told a judge his life has been "ruined".

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, appeared at the prosecutor’s office in Athens yesterday wearing a bullet proof vest and under police guard.

He is accused of killing wife Caroline Crouch , 20, who died of suffocation on 11 May at the couple’s home on the outskirts of the Greek capital

"I really regret this act, I ruined my life and my family,” he is said to have told the judge, according to media reports. "I wish I could go back in time, but unfortunately I cannot."

Domestic violence groups protested outside the building as Anagnostopoulos gave five hours of testimony before being led to prison.

The 33-year-old had been arrested last Thursday and was charged the following day.

For more than a month he had claimed Ms Crouch died during a brutal home robbery at the couple’s home.

Anagnostopoulos said armed robbers broke into their home at night, tying up and gagging him and his wife in their bedroom while their nearly one-year-old daughter slept.

He had claimed that “Albanian and Georgian” men stole cash before escaping.

Authorities said the family dog was found choked to death with its own leash.

The couple had a one-year-old daughter who unharmed during the incident.

The account shocked the nation and prompted authorities to announce a €300,000 (£216,000) reward for information about the crime.

Initially, there was an outpouring of sympathy for the pilot but that has now turned to anger.

One of the pilot’s own lawyers told Greek media on Tuesday that he was quitting the case for “personal reasons”.

The investigation took a dramatic turn last week after officers said analysis of data from a smartwatch worn by Ms Crouch helped revealed inconsistencies in the pilot’s account of events.

He was detained by police just after attending a memorial in honour of his dead wife and officers announced he had confessed to the crime hours later.

Ms Crouch, a statistics student at the University of Piraeus, moved to the island of Alonissos when she was eight. She met her future husband there and the pair were married in July 2019 in Portugal.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Greek#British#Albanian#Georgian#The University Of Piraeus#Alonissos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Portugal
Related
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

'Bullied' boy, 14, found hanged in the school toilets by his sister when he failed to turn up to science lesson died as a result of 'misadventure', coroner concludes

A teenage boy who was found gravely ill in his school toilets when he failed to show up to a science lesson died as a result of 'misadventure', a coroner has concluded. Bradley John, from Ammanford, was found by his sister in a bathroom cubicle at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli in September 2018.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

British police officer admits to kidnapping, raping Sarah Everard

A British police officer on Tuesday admitted to raping and kidnapping Sarah Everard, who was abducted on her way home from a friend's house and later killed. London officer Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to kidnap and rape charges during a court hearing at London’s Old Bailey. He was not charged with murder, according to The Associated Press.
Jupiter, FLWPBF News 25

Jupiter man charged with murder for killing soon-to-be ex-wife's fiance

JUPITER, Fla. — A 40-year-old man is under arrest for shooting his soon-to-be ex-wife's fiance multiple times while picking up his children from their Jupiter house Tuesday night, police said. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the 15700 block of 98th Trail North. When they arrived, they said they...
WorldInternational Business Times

Sons Accused Of Brutally Beating Dad To Death On Father’s Day Over Inheritance

A 61-year-old man in India was allegedly killed by his two sons over a property dispute. His youngest son said the father was being pressured by the older brothers to hand over their share from his retirement fund. No arrests have been announced, but detailed investigations are underway. A 61-year-old...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Handyman, 51, accused of murdering psychiatrist and her daughter, 14, searched 'what is DNA' and told police an 'ancient spirit' lived in their home, court hears

A handyman accused of murdering a psychiatrist and her daughter searched 'what is DNA' and told police an 'ancient sprit' lived in their home, a court has heard. Police discovered the bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio at their fire-damaged home in Burnley, Lancashire, on the morning of October 1 last year.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

44-year-old murder mystery of man found in septic tank solved using genetic technology

Forensic technology has unearthed the identity of a murder victim discovered in a septic tank 44 years ago in Canada, according to local authorities. The Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the remains were of Gordon Edwin Sanderson, an Indigenous man, believed to be in his twenties, originally from Manitoba. At the time of his death, he had been living in Edmonton, according to the police.“He was known as Gordie to his family and friends,” Sargent Jason Zazulak said at a press conference.“Gordie had a hard life. He was separated from his family at nine years old and during...
RelationshipsPosted by
IBTimes

Couple Starves Husband's Parents To Death, Buries Bodies In A Pit; Charged

A couple in India was taken into custody for starving the husband’s parents to death and hastily burying their bodies to cover up the crime. The parents, identified as 90-year-old Ramachandra Reddy and 80-year-old Anasuyamma, died on May 27. Their son, Nageswar Reddy, and daughter-in-law, Laxmi, informed the neighbors they succumbed to COVID-19, and immediately buried their bodies in a pit. The incident took place in the southern state of Telangana, The New Indian Express reported.
WorldPosted by
AFP

French man gets 30 years jail for 2002 murder, rape

A French court on Monday sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for the rape and murder of a young woman almost two decades ago, in a case that has long gripped and shocked the country. An appeals court in Douai in northern France confirmed the earlier 30 year jail sentence for Willy Bardon handed down by a lower court in 2019 but, crucially, added a conviction for murder as well as rape and abduction. Bank employee Elodie Kulik, 24, was kidnapped, raped, strangled and her corpse then burned in January 2002 in Tertry, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Saint-Quentin in the Aisne region. In court for the verdict dressed in a black shirt and with head shaven, Bardon closed his eyes as the verdict was read out.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

North Dakota girl, 14, dies after being beaten, choked and stabbed 25 times in random attack while skateboarding home: Suspect, 23, 'tells cops he did meth the day before and doesn't remember anything'

A teenage girl has died after she was choked, beaten and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack while she was skateboarding past a mall on her way home. Daisey 'Jupiter' Paulsen, 14, was found bloody and unconscious by police after being left for dead at a strip mall in Fargo, North Dakota, at 7am on Friday.