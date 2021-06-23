Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s children sport matching looks for Boss Baby film premiere

By Saman Javed
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkqQS_0acpA2uT00

Alec Baldwin and his entire family got into character for the premiere of his new film The Boss Baby: Family Business .

Attending the viewing at the SVA Theater in New York City on 22 June, Baldwin was accompanied by his wife , Hilaria, and their six children .

Paying homage to Baldwin’s character, Boss Baby, the entire brood was dressed in matching black suits, complete with silk ties, white shirts and briefcases.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, have six young children, with the eldest being their seven-year-old daughter Carmen.

They have four sons; Rafael, six; Leonardo, four; Romeo, three; and Eduardo, who is nine months old.

The newest addition to their family is baby daughter Lucia, who they welcomed three months ago.

Going the extra mile to emulate their father’s role in the upcoming release, the four eldest children also wielded black briefcases, while Romeo and Rafael accessorised with aviator sunglasses.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is set to be released in the US on 2 July, after its intended March release was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The movie is the second instalment in The Boss Baby franchise, which follows the adventures of a young boy, Tim, and his baby brother, who he discovers is actually a secret agent on a mission.

Baldwin, who voices the baby turned spy in the animated comedy, was seen smiling for pictures as he cradled son Eduardo.

The actor also posted pictures of the family’s matching outfits to his Instagram, captioning one of them: “Will the real #BOSSBABY please stand up…”

In December 2020, Hilaria faced controversy for allegedly “faking” a Spanish heritage after it emerged that she had been born and raised in Boston.

One clip from an appearance on the Today Show, in which she momentarily forgets the English word for cucumber, quickly began circulating on social media. Other videos of her speaking in a Spanish accent also resurfaced.

She told The New York Times that she is bilingual and that she speaks English with varying degrees of a Spanish accent depending on how happy or upset she is feeling.

Earlier this year, she posted an apology on Instagram, explaining that her parents had raised her with both American and Spanish cultures.

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry,” she said.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#The Sva Theater#Spanish#English#The New York Times#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesstarlocalmedia.com

Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Alec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed his OCD symptoms have increased over the last few years, and said he’s keen to speak out about his condition – which is a mental illness that causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations, or the urge to do something over and over again – in order to “finally remove the stigma” surrounding OCD.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Alec Baldwin Admits He's 'Seriously' Struggling With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Alec Baldwin is speaking out frankly about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder in the hopes that it may help someone else. The 63-year-old opened up about the mental health disorder on the Tuesday, June 22, episode of his and wife Hilaria’s “What’s One More?" podcast. The couple was joined by guests Howie Mandel and his wife, Terry — and right off the bat, Baldwin pressed the America’s Got Talent host on his experiences with OCD.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Body, Self-Abuse

Hilaria Baldwin is hoping to help women embrace their bodies, and she’s sharing her own ups and downs with body image. The 37-year-old uploaded a video of herself dancing with her 3-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria. “After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Boss Baby: Family Business Streaming: How To Watch The New Alec Baldwin Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It seems like it was just yesterday that we were watching Alec Baldwin portray one of the cutest cut-throat businessmen in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster animated comedy The Boss Baby. But now that Ted Templeton Jr. is all grown up, the time has come for the next set of adventures in The Boss Baby: Family Business, which opened in theaters Friday, July 2, 2021. If you want see how things have worked out for the Boss Baby and his older brother Tim Templeton (now voiced by James Marsden) but can’t get to the theater, fear not because you can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business streaming from the comfort of your home with your own little boss babies.
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

Hilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.
CelebritiesPage Six

Hilaria Baldwin returns to the red carpet after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin walked her first red carpet since her Spanish heritage scandal. The embattled wife of Alec Baldwin — who had people believing for more a decade that she’s from Spain while in actuality she was born and raised in Boston — attended the “Boss Baby: Family Business” premiere Tuesday alongside her husband and their six children.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes About Expanding Family After 6th Child’s Arrival: ‘What’s 1 More?’

The more, the merrier! Hilaria Baldwin hinted that she and husband Alec Baldwin may not be done having kids. “I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” the fitness guru, 37, captioned a Monday, June 28, Instagram Story photo of herself breast-feeding. The Living Clearly Method author added a laughing emoji, writing, “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically. Hilaria Baldwin Takes...
Moviesdanspapers.com

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Join Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Screening

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The film doc Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, was screened at Guild Hall by the Hamptons Film Fest. At the exclusive pre-show party, Anne Chaisson, executive director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (with their charming and precocious daughter Carmen) sipped and enjoyed appetizers at The Baker House 1650.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

A brief look at 'The Boss Baby: Family Business'

Synopsis: The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at 7-year-old Tim’s home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. Their sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies.