Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s children sport matching looks for Boss Baby film premiere

Alec Baldwin and his entire family got into character for the premiere of his new film The Boss Baby: Family Business .

Attending the viewing at the SVA Theater in New York City on 22 June, Baldwin was accompanied by his wife , Hilaria, and their six children .

Paying homage to Baldwin’s character, Boss Baby, the entire brood was dressed in matching black suits, complete with silk ties, white shirts and briefcases.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, have six young children, with the eldest being their seven-year-old daughter Carmen.

They have four sons; Rafael, six; Leonardo, four; Romeo, three; and Eduardo, who is nine months old.

The newest addition to their family is baby daughter Lucia, who they welcomed three months ago.

Going the extra mile to emulate their father’s role in the upcoming release, the four eldest children also wielded black briefcases, while Romeo and Rafael accessorised with aviator sunglasses.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is set to be released in the US on 2 July, after its intended March release was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The movie is the second instalment in The Boss Baby franchise, which follows the adventures of a young boy, Tim, and his baby brother, who he discovers is actually a secret agent on a mission.

Baldwin, who voices the baby turned spy in the animated comedy, was seen smiling for pictures as he cradled son Eduardo.

The actor also posted pictures of the family’s matching outfits to his Instagram, captioning one of them: “Will the real #BOSSBABY please stand up…”

In December 2020, Hilaria faced controversy for allegedly “faking” a Spanish heritage after it emerged that she had been born and raised in Boston.

One clip from an appearance on the Today Show, in which she momentarily forgets the English word for cucumber, quickly began circulating on social media. Other videos of her speaking in a Spanish accent also resurfaced.

She told The New York Times that she is bilingual and that she speaks English with varying degrees of a Spanish accent depending on how happy or upset she is feeling.

Earlier this year, she posted an apology on Instagram, explaining that her parents had raised her with both American and Spanish cultures.

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry,” she said.