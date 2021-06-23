Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Aldi has launched a new Specialbuys rope rocking chair and dining set just in time for the sunshine

By Louise Whitbread
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rP0um_0acpA09100

We don’t need to tell you how unreliable the British summertime is – we’ve seen thunderstorms, a mini heatwave, then plummeting temperatures. But now it looks like the sunshine is making a glorious comeback.

Luckily, Aldi has added yet another garden furniture bargain to its Specialbuys section, where you can find all manner of deals on everything from firepits to sell-out egg chairs .

This time, the budget retailer has unveiled a rope-effect rocking chair and a matching table and chairs set, so all the family can make use of it during barbecues and garden parties after freedom day on 19 July (fingers crossed).

In true Aldi style, they’re both affordable. The rocking chair is £99.99 and available to pre-order for dispatch on 27 June, while the table and chair set will set you back £299.99 and can be added to your shopping cart right now.

Keep reading to find out all the details about this stylish new outdoor dining set.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5DGv_0acpA09100

Kick back and relax in the sunshine after a long day spent sitting at your desk in this Scandi-inspired rocking chair.

It comes with seat and waist cushions so you’ll stay comfortable no matter how long you spend in it.

We’d recommend pairing it with a freshly poured glass of Aperol spritz and a good book .

Pre-order now

Gardenline rope effect coffee set: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k92ge_0acpA09100

This matching sofa and dining set has enough seats to suit a bigger household and is perfect for entertaining guests.

You can make use of it all year round if you have a conservatory, or you could pick a couple of chairs to stay inside and leave the love-seat sofa outside.

If it’s anything like previous Aldi Specialbuys, you’ll need to be quick to snap this up, as garden furniture items often sell out.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture, try the links below:

Looking to spruce up your lawn this summer? Read our guide to the best robot lawnmowers that take the graft out of cutting the grass

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocking Chair#Dining#Just In Time#Garden Furniture#British#Scandi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

15 Things You Should Always Buy at Yard Sales

Yard sales are the ultimate form of recycling. Whether your neighbor is hawking a souvenir spoon collection on her lawn or your church has gathered congregants’ donations for a fundraiser, you can dig up some hidden gems. Plus, pat yourself on the back: Giving these items new life will likely...
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Shoppingcountryliving.com

Aldi launches £100 garden rocking chair so you can recline alfresco

Budget supermarket Aldi is selling a garden rocking chair so you can relax and recline in style this summer — and it's right at the top of our wish list. Available to pre-order online now, the rope-style Gardenline Rocking Chair (£99.99) has cosy white seat cushions, a powder-coated steel frame, and additional waist padding so you can drift off in complete comfort. Best of all, its curved legs means you can gently rock with your favourite tipple.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The July 2021 Kitchen Products Aldi Fans Need To Know

A trip to Aldi always spells fun. The grocery chain has a wide selection of products you never knew you needed, ranging from violet sea salt all the way to frozen cocktail popsicles, and every shopping trip has the potential to end with a cart full of fantastic food and cooking supplies. The scores never stop slowing down and Aldi has the habit of updating its stock each month with more items you just can't live without.
Food & Drinkssuperhits1027.com

Aldi’s Is Selling a Ice Cube Maker

Aldi’s is helping you take your drink game to another level. They are now selling this portable ice-cube machine online It comes with a scooper and the ice can be made in two sizes. It retails in the Uk for about $111.
ShoppingPosted by
Tyla

Aldi's Sell-Out Hanging Rope Chair Is Back In Stock

There are very few things we love more than bargain garden furniture - and when it comes to this, Aldi is king. That's why we were thrilled to discover that the supermarket has re-stocked its oh so popular Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat just in time for the summer. The swing...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Final Hours to Shop Coach Outlet Sale: Deals Up to 70% Off

It's your last chance to save big on Coach handbags and accessories! The Coach Outlet 48-Hour Sale ends tonight, which is filled with limited-time deals up to 70% off select styles and it comes with free shipping. Plus, take an extra $10 off sitewide on orders over $100 with the...
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Kohl's announces 2-day sale to 'wow' summer shoppers

Kohl’s has just announced that it will be joining the biggest summer shopping event of the year along with three other behemoth retailers, Target, Walmart and Amazon. The company announced its new two-day Wow Deals event, which will be happening June 21-22. Kohl’s shoppers can expect to save big on home, toys, beauty and so much more. In the same vein as Walmart, deals will be available both in-store and online.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Wayfair is having a massive 72-hour sale: Here’s what to shop

CNN — While Prime Day continues in full swing, Wayfair is also running a 72-hour clearance sale with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking for new kitchenware, bedding or patio furniture, now’s the best time to snag whatever home items you may need. We searched Wayfair for all of the best deals right now so you don’t have to.
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman transforms drab storage space into a glamorous dressing room for £400 by upcycling the furniture and decorating with bargain buys from Aldi and Amazon

A thrifty woman has revealed how she was able to transform a drab spare room into a glamorous dressing room to get ready for nights out. Kim Heslip, 42, from Leeds, who is a nurse, dog walker and blogger, explained she wanted to overhaul her functional space with faded blue walls into a space that would lift her mood.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Shoppers Say This Beach Tent Is a 'Brilliant Concept' — and You Can Purchase It on Amazon

From beach trips to lake days, overnight camping adventures to afternoons spent on the lawn, there are dozens of activities to enjoy in the sun during the summer. Though the feeling of warmth on your skin is welcome throughout the day, there will also be moments when you'll want some shady relief. . Whether your plans take you to the sand or the grass, bring your own shade with help from the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent.
ShoppingPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Sleek Aluminum Patio Furniture Sold Out in 48 Hours - but Now It's Finally Back in Stock

Now that warm weather is officially here, most of us are looking forward to spending a lot more time outdoors. That means getting our backyards and patios ready for barbeques and pool days, so it's no surprise that outdoor furniture has been in high demand lately. In fact, when the Shark Tank-approved DTC brand Outer launched its latest furniture collection, the entire line sold out in just 48 hours-but it's finally back in stock.
Shoppingchatelaine.com

How To Shop For Second-Hand Furniture Online

An avid furniture flipper shares her best tips for sourcing unique vintage pieces on a budget. Buying second-hand furniture is an easy way to save money and shop more sustainably. Whether you’re looking to upcycle your vintage finds or let their history shine through, thrifting requires a bit of luck and a lot of patience. An avid furniture flipper, Alberta blogger Lindi Vanderschaaf—who gave the tired vintage cabinet (above) she found online a modern makeover—knows a thing or two about giving old furniture a second life. To make the thrifted cabinet work for her space, she and her husband, Russel, added a sleek custom-made front, painted the piece off-white and replaced the doors’ original glass panels with cane inserts, before finishing off the look with elegant brass pulls. “I love that we were able to completely customize it to our style, all for a fraction of the cost of buying new,” she says.
ShoppingPosted by
AL.com

Walmart’s summer deals: What you need for your backyard

Summer is here and there’s no better time to spruce up your backyard. Walmart has plenty of outdoor items ranging from patio furniture, garden supplies, grills, décor and storage solutions and the retailer is a good source if you’re looking to upgrade ahead of a summer entertaining. Here are some...
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Patio furniture, office furniture and more is on mega-clearance at the Wayfair 4th of July sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's a furniture savings bonanza! If you've been looking to upgrade virtually any room of your home—including your outdoor space—Wayfair is at your service. The store is having a massive 4th of July sale, which is seeing discounts of as much as 65% off or higher in some categories.
ShoppingPosted by
Daily Mail

Ikea launches a huge sale on hundreds of items with prices slashed by up to 60 per cent on furniture, kitchen gadget, homeware and décor - and you can get it all delivered to your door

Ikea Australia has launched a massive mid-year sale on hundreds of popular products, with prices slashed by as much as 60 per cent. Shoppers looking to restyle their homes can expect huge savings on selected furniture, kitchen gadgets, homeware, décor, bedding and lighting. With almost 300 items on sale, there...