Fast, faster, fastest: Ranking 20 years of ‘Fast and Furious’ movies

“I don’t have friends, I got family,” Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) proudly intones in Furious 7. And, up to that point, he was right. As the cast and crew of those movies will tell anyone who asks (and even some people who don’t), Family with a capital “F” is the chief thematic concern of the Fast & Furious franchise. And through the seventh installment, for the most part, Dom’s family was not dictated by blood but rather by friendship. Sure, his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) has always been around, but otherwise those were not blood relatives sitting around the table saying grace at the end of every installment. They were the people who have been through the shit with Dom, the people who were willing to jump a car out of the back of an airplane for him, the people he could trust with his life. Somewhere along the line, though, that thread has been lost, with actual literal family members becoming the series’ primary method for driving home the “family” mission statement. It has not been a change for the better.