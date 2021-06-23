ConvergeOne acquires NuAge Experts, Expanding Ability To Fully Integrate Salesforce As Part Of The Total Customer Experience
Strategic Acquisition Enables Comprehensive Salesforce Design, Integration and Support. ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of collaboration, cloud, and digital infrastructure solutions, announced that it has acquired NuAge Experts, a premier Salesforce services provider. NuAge Experts helps customers reimagine their business processes and accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging...aithority.com