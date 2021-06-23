Cancel
ConvergeOne acquires NuAge Experts, Expanding Ability To Fully Integrate Salesforce As Part Of The Total Customer Experience

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Acquisition Enables Comprehensive Salesforce Design, Integration and Support. ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of collaboration, cloud, and digital infrastructure solutions, announced that it has acquired NuAge Experts, a premier Salesforce services provider. NuAge Experts helps customers reimagine their business processes and accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging...

aithority.com
