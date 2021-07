Allegheny County paid $29.2 million in overtime to its employees in 2020, including more than $16 million to employees of the county jail and county nursing homes. The county paid more than $324 million in gross pay to 6,314 full- and part-time employees who worked for the county in 2020. This figure includes base pay, overtime and bonuses and was a 1.5% increase over 2019. This data includes all who worked for the county for at least one day last year and does not represent the size of the county’s workforce at any one time.