China’s biggest companies got that way with at least tacit support from the government, which took a relatively hands-off approach toward the internet, e-commerce and digital-finance spheres. Now President Xi Jinping’s government is reining in the country’s most powerful corporations and their billionaire founders, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd and Didi Global Inc. The burst of scrutiny is shaping up to be one of the largest concerted actions against private enterprise in decades, raising the prospect that the unusual leeway enjoyed by entrepreneurs like Jack Ma, founder of sprawling Ant Group Co., might be coming to an end.