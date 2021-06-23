Cancel
Trend Micro Vision One Stops Threats Faster, Streamlines Operations and Cuts Costs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced new analyst research that reveals organizations using Trend Micro Vision One, its extended detection and response (XDR) solution, benefit from enhanced security effectiveness, business enablement and cost reduction. Vendor consolidation, automation, more efficient triage and investigation and fewer successful attacks could enable cost savings of 63% for Trend Micro Vision One customers and 79% by leveraging Trend Micro’s Managed XDR service.

aithority.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trend Micro Vision One#Trend Micro Incorporated#Xdr#Trend Micro#Soc#Vp Ciso#Esg
