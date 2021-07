Much has been made of all the players Tennessee has lost to the NCAA transfer portal over the past 10 months both before and after the Vols' coaching change from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel in January. But Tennessee's new staff has hardly been lamenting the departures from the roster or the players who are gone, instead taking an aggressive approach in trying to add transfers to bolster several positions on the roster. The efforts have been rewarded as the Vols have added several players capable of contributing this season and beyond as Heupel looks to build Tennessee back up.