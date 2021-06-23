Cancel
Singular Key Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security Category

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Singular Key, the leader in Identity Orchestration and Management, has been selected as a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in the Identity-First Security category. Founded in 2019, with the purpose of democratizing identity-first security for both large and small businesses around the world, Singular Key helps companies create simple and seamless identity journeys deployed through a flexible, agile and elegant no-code interface for orchestration and workflow management.

aithority.com
