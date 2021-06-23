Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Taboola Signs Long Term Strategic Partnership with Sliide to Power Content Recommendations for the World’s Largest Mobile Phone Manufacturers, Carriers and Publishers Globally

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced a long-term partnership with Sliide, a leading mobile platform that drives engagement and monetization for mobile carriers, OEMs and publishers, powering billions of user interactions. Under the deal, Taboola will be...

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Mobile Devices#For The World#Taboola Feed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Red Mountain Scientific Joins the Rural Wireless Association to Accelerate Rural Broadband

Fort Collins-Based SAAS Company Enabling the Digital Transformation of Wireless Infrastructure Management for Rural Broadband Expansion. Red Mountain Scientific (RMS), a comprehensive image intelligence platform for wireless infrastructure management, announced they have joined the Rural Wireless Association which will accelerate rural broadband. RMS provides fast, lightweight, and easy-to-use software that enables rural telecom providers, engineering firms, and local industry to leverage the most advanced image data acquisition and analysis techniques available for the management of their broadband facilities and wireless tower infrastructure.
Softwareaithority.com

Prancer Cloud Security Platform Is Announcing Security Scan of ACK Files

Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools. With the latest version, Prancer supports Static Code Analysis of the AWS Controllers for Kubernetes (ACK) to understand the cloud security misconfigurations. Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools....
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Telit Modules Now Certified for Use on the Anterix 900 MHz Network in the US

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that its ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules have been certified by the FCC for use on the Anterix U.S. 900 MHz network. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
Technologyaithority.com

WISeKey WISeID Cloud Storage Now Can Be Used To Securely Store Confidential Documents In A Personal Cloud And Share With Other WISeID Users Removing Risks For Eavesdropping And Privacy Loss

WISeKey WISeID Cloud Storage now can be used to securely store confidential documents in a personal cloud and share with other WISeID users removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. WISeKey International Holding Ltd a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that its WISeID Cloud Storage, a...
Businessaithority.com

Nano Dimension And Hensoldt AG Announce A Joint Venture For Advancing, Prototyping, And Sharing 3D-Electronic Printing Designs

The Vision of the Newly Formed Entity, J.A.M.E.S GmbH, is to Lead a Revolution in Electronic Fabrication and Manufacturing. Nano Dimension Ltd. an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics provider, announced that it has formed a partnership with HENSOLDT AG a global high-tech pioneer for defense and security electronics and a market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions. The recently formed joint venture entity is named J.A.M.E.S GmbH (Jetted Additively Manufactures Electronics Sources, or J.A.M.E.S).
Retailaithority.com

BOSCO Connect: The First Tool To Accurately Predict Campaign ROI For Online Retailers

MarTech innovator Modo25 has announced the launch of BOSCO Connect. This disruptive new platform provides online retailers with a single-view dashboard that streamlines the planning of online marketing spend in one place, enabling best-spend predictive forecasts to be created by combining market analytics with the marketer’s own internal data. This...
Small Businessaithority.com

Codat Raises $40Million And Expands Its API Infrastructure For SME Data

Company Triples Revenues as Financial Institutions and Technology Companies, Including 12 Unicorns, Leverage Its API to Better Serve Small Businesses. Codat, the technology company that enables small businesses to seamlessly share business and financial data with financial and other service providers, secures $40 million from investors, following 3x annual growth and doubling of headcount. It has also announced the expansion of its APIs to include payroll and commerce data, broadening the data sets that flow through Codat.
Businessaithority.com

Taoglas Strengthens Its IoT Managed Services Offering With Acquisition Of Smartsensor Technologies

Transaction facilitates the expansion of Taoglas’ Connected Smart Services Business Unit, furthering its position as a leading IoT managed service provider for enterprises. Smartsensor Technologies is a well-established end-to-end IoT provider, combining hardware, software and data analytics capabilities to provide real-time, data-driven insights and smart asset management solutions for the Public and Private Sector.
Cell Phonesthecharlotteweekly.com

Kinetic enhances online account management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic has introduced Go Kinetic, a refreshed online account management tool and mobile app. Previously known as MyWIN, Go Kinetic offers a fresh user experience and enhanced, easy-to-use navigation. The Go Kinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the...
Businessaithority.com

transcosmos Launches The Data Marketing Team To Drive Data Usage After Enforcing Cookie Rules

As a first step, releases Facebook/Instagram Conversion API implementation services. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has launched the data marketing team that consists of selected members specifically for promoting the use of API connections to comply with the cookie laws and rules. As a first step, the company has released implementation services for the Facebook/Instagram Conversion API.
Cell Phonesreadwrite.com

Top 10 Enterprise Mobile App Trends to Consider in 2021

The mobile app development industry’s future is so advanced and brighter than it has been in recent years. For the digital age, development has always set the stage for tremendous growth. Businesses are well aware of this reality, and they continuously seek to improve and make the most of the most prevalent technology to secure their future growth.
Softwareaithority.com

Quantiphi To Enable 5G Edge Solutions For Enterprises With Google Cloud

Quantiphi, in partnership with Google Cloud, will deploy intelligent video analytics and low-latency Edge AI solutions enabling smart surveillance, improved customer experience and intelligent operations for 5G service providers and their enterprise customers. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced that it will be an Independent Software Vendor...
Businessaithority.com

Voya Financial Completes Acquisition Of Benefit Strategies, LLC

Transaction supports Voya’s workplace-centered business model and increases its position in the growing health savings and spending accounts market. Voya Financial, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Benefit Strategies, LLC, a leading third-party administrator of health savings and spending accounts. Benefit Strategies provides administrative services for COBRA, direct billing, flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and other services to more than 3,400 employers and nearly 370,000 participant accounts throughout the U.S.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Carsaithority.com

Switch Mobility Unveils Strategic Priorities and Management Team to Achieve Urban e-Mobility Leadership

Switch Mobility Unveils Strategic Priorities and Management Team to Achieve Urban E-Mobility Leadership. Switch Mobility Ltd., the new electrified commercial vehicles group backed by the Hinduja Group, announces its formal launch by combining the electric commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland and the former Optare company to secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.
Softwareaithority.com

AI-Powered Recruiting Startup TopFunnel Announces Acquisition of Referral-Based Company Teamable to Offer End-to-End Sourcing Platform

TopFunnel, the AI-powered recruiting startup that high-growth companies use to scale, announced the acquisition of Teamable to supercharge referral-based recruiting. Teamable is the employee referral platform that transforms social networks into high-performance talent pools. “We’ve long admired what Teamable has made possible for employee-based recruiting. And in talking with the...
Economyaithority.com

E-Mobility Startup Ridepanda Extends Its Funding By $3.75Million To Create Happier And Healthier Cities

Key investors include Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures and General Catalyst. Ridepanda, the world’s first online dealership for micro-mobility, announced the raise of $3.75 million in new financing to help transform personal transportation and meet the surging demand for electric vehicles. Investors include Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures, and General Catalyst. Ridepanda sees e-rides as the ultimate way to create healthier, more connected communities that reduce carbon emissions and pollution through environmentally-friendly modes of transportation.