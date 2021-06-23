Historic lodge restoration needs volunteers

The woods near Cable ring with the sound of hammers pounding nails and the rattle of cedar shakes as workers replace the old roof of the historic Forest Lodge. The lodge constructed over the course of several decades is based on a hunting cabin built in 1893 by St. Paul businessman Crawford Livingston, Jr. Over the years, the cabin evolved into a family retreat of more than half a dozen primary buildings sited on 872 acres of forested land and three miles of frontage on Lake Namakagon.