VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payment solutions, today announced Daniel Ungar has been named Chief Financial Officer. An experienced financial professional, Ungar has close ties with PayByPhone. He has worked at parent company Volkswagen Financial Services since 2012, taking on roles such as Chief Financial Officer (Germany) for sunhill technologies, a subsidiary of PayByPhone. In this role, he built the company's financial strategy, creating a view towards sustainable growth and value creation. Most recently, Ungar took on the strategic role of Head of Sales Steering and Pricing at Volkswagen Leasing GmbH.