Awaken Intelligence’s Dynamic Call Scripting and Intelligent Agent Guidance Platform Now Available On Genesys AppFoundry

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Awaken Intelligence combines market-leading contact center technology with Genesys Customer Experience Platform to provide Genesys customers with a heightened client experience. Awaken Intelligence, the contact center scripting and analytics leader, announces its dynamic call scripting and intelligent agent guidance platform, Awaken Scripting, is now available on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry’s...

aithority.com
