Cyclical currencies lead after dust settles on Fed

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Currencies highly geared to the economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, rose against a broadly struggling dollar on Wednesday after top U.S. policymakers reaffirmed tighter monetary policy was a distant possibility. The dollar jumped and stocks swooned last week after the Fed surprised markets...

