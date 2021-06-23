Suicide Squad 2 Poster & Trailer | What to expect from Suicide Squad 2?

Empire Magazine Revealed the August Issue Covers Featuring the Cast of James Gunn’s R-Rated DC Super Villain Team-up The Suicide Squad; look here…. Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US of A. Where the worst super villains are held and where they will do anything to get out – even joins the super secret, super shady task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Collect a collection of cons including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then heavily arm them and drop them (literally) on the remote enemy-soaked island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle full of militant adversaries and guerrilla fighters at every turn, the Squad is on a search and destruction mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them wear… and Amanda Waller’s government techs in their ears, following their every move. . And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller himself). If anyone makes bets, the smart money is against them – all of them.