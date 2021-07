How’s it going, Zelda fans? Amanda VanHiel is keeping you up to date with all the latest news!. In the latest roundup, Nintendo Store in Tokyo is now selling statues of Link, Mario, Isabelle, and Inkling, with the Link statue retailing for ¥7,150 (roughly $62.00). It’s also unclear if the statues will be offered for sale outside of Japan. Nintendo also recently released a brand new overview trailer of Skyward Sword HD featuring four minutes of gameplay as well as showing various elements such as storyline, characters, enemies, and graphics. Last but not least, a sequel to The Legends Cookbook is currently in the works. The new addition will feature recipes that didn’t make it into the original cookbook, cooking tips, and more.