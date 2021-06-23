Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NeuTigers Announces Study Exploring the Use of AI and Wearables to Detect and Prevent Sickle Cell Anemia Exacerbation Crisis

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuTigers, an Artificial Intelligence company spun out of Princeton University, has announced a study to investigate the use of AI and everyday wearables such as the Withings ScanWatch to detect early symptoms of the Sickle Cell Anemia Vaso-Occlusive Crisis (VOC), and prevent the exacerbation of the disease and the costly hospitalization of patients.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Anemia#European Union#Sickle Cell Disease#Wearables#Neutigers#Artificial Intelligence#Princeton University#Withings#Voc#Ap Hp#Startdeep#Stardeep#Miniaturizes Ai#Gsr#Coviddeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Electronics
Related
Healthajmc.com

Older Adults With COPD Report Barriers, Motivators to Using Wearable Activity Trackers

Older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) identified factors likely to encourage or discourage patients from utilizing different technologies to track and improve physical activity. A study evaluating the opinions of older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) found motivators and barriers to using wearable physical activity trackers...
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Facemask equipped with a wearable biosensor can detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

Researchers at Harvard and MIT have developed a new facemask that features a wearable biosensor able to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other pathogens or toxins accurately. Researchers on the project devised a method of embedding synthetic biology reactions in fabrics to create wearable biosensors that are customizable to detect pathogens and toxins to alert the wearer.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia Announces Fourth Positive DSMB Review And Recommendation To Continue Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Study As Designed

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease, today announces that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP™ Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02438306). The DSMB based its review on all available data for the 97 patients enrolled in the trial to date, including many who have reached their one-year, and a few who have reached their two-year, follow-up. The DSMB performed a risk-benefit assessment, indicated no safety concerns, and recommended that the study continue as designed.
EngineeringScience Daily

AI spots healthy stem cells quickly and accurately

Stem cell therapy is at the cutting edge of regenerative medicine, but until now researchers and clinicians have had to painstakingly evaluate stem cell quality by looking at each cell individually under a microscope. Now, researchers from Japan have found a way to speed up this process, using the power of artificial intelligence (AI).
HealthScience Now

Intelligent detection and diagnosis of rare diseases: A case for AI

There is much confusion around the theory and definition of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it can be best applied to advance society’s goals, particularly in the area of biomedical research. As part of our ongoing series on rare diseases, this webinar will attempt to explain the foundational concepts of AI and explore how it is being applied to help identify, diagnose, and test for complex disorders, including rare diseases, in global populations. Detection of rare disease is uniquely amenable to analysis using AI, in part because the symptoms and laboratory tests can provide a disease-specific “signature” that software can be trained to recognize. But essential to these efforts is the collection and storage of accurate and reliable data in accessible databases. Experts will discuss how such data can be gathered and analyzed, including the application of technologies such as AI to comb through thousands of medical records to detect both known and new rare diseases.
CharitiesABC 15 News

Advocate for sickle cell disease awareness shares blood shortage concerns

The American Red Cross says we are in the midst of a severe blood donation shortage. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the numbers for donations have never returned to normal. That’s a major concern of some minority communities who are harder hit by some ailments that require a specific kind of blood during treatment.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study identifies the cell of origin of medulloblastoma

The study was conducted by an international collaboration involving the research team led by Luca Tiberi of the Armenise-Harvard Laboratory of Brain Cancer at the Department of Cellular, computational and integrative biology - Cibio of UniTrento, the Paris Brain Institute-Institut du Cerveau at Sorbonne Université in Paris, the Hopp Children´s Cancer Center (KiTZ) in Heidelberg, Germany, and Sapienza University in Rome. It was supported by Fondazione Armenise-Harvard, Fondazione Airc (Italian Association for Cancer Research) and Fondazione Caritro from Trento. The findings of the study, published in Science Advances, could lead to better and more effective treatments.
Healthtechstartups.com

Israeli healthtech startup MDI Health launches with $6M in funding to prevent medication-related problems using personalized AI medication

Recent studies of medical errors have estimated that medication errors may account for as many as 251,000 deaths annually in the United States (U.S)., making medical errors the third leading cause of death, according to a 2017 report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In addition, medication-related errors also cost the US $528 billion every year.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a new blood test to diagnose dementia

Frontotemporal dementia is the second most common cause of dementia in the working-age population. Its diagnostics are complicated by the similar symptoms presented by patients with psychiatric disorders or other neurodegenerative diseases as well as the lack of reliable diagnostic tools for differentiating these patients from each other. In a...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Study: Quagmire surrounds the use and misuse of race in identifying and preventing health disparities

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In the 18th and early 19th centuries, Carl Linnaeus and Johann Blumenbach used “race” to taxonomically classify human types. Linnaeus defined four human races based, largely, on skin color that matched continental population differences; Blumenbach similarly described races based mainly on physical traits.
Public HealthScience Daily

Study identifies risk factors for severe COVID-19 in individuals with sickle cell disease

New research published today in the journal Blood Advances finds that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). According to researchers, the study results underscore the need for COVID-19 risk reduction strategies and vaccination for this medically vulnerable population.
Harvard, MASentinel & Enterprise

Face masks that can detect coronavirus: Harvard, MIT researchers create wearable tech

The face mask that you wear in the future could alert you of a coronavirus diagnosis, thanks to researchers at Harvard University and MIT. Researchers have created wearable biosensors that can detect the presence of the virus in a person’s breath. These button-activated masks give COVID results within 90 minutes in a simple-to-read format similar to an at-home pregnancy test.
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Hydroxyurea Prescribing Impact in Sickle Cell Anemia

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Karkoska K, , Todd K1, , Niss O, , et al. Implementation of near-universal hydroxyurea...
Public Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Vitamin D deficiency exacerbates use and misuse of pain meds

Human health records indicate that people with low vitamin D levels are more likely to use and misuse opioids, so could normalizing vitamin D levels in at-risk populations help with this public health epidemic?. New research suggests a potential role for vitamin D supplementation in the opioid epidemic—something the Centers...
Public Health360dx.com

CRISPR-Based Wearable Diagnostics Enable SARS-CoV-2 Detection Through Mask

NEW YORK – As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed through 2020 and into 2021, it became increasingly apparent that mask wearing was essential to slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Now, researchers at Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering are looking to turn masks into wearable devices that could help diagnose viral infections in individual users long after the current pandemic has run its course.
Public Healthcharlottestar.com

COVID-19 risk factors in patients with with sickle cell

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): New research found that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). The study published in the journal Blood Advances underscores the...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Outcomes of severe aplastic anemia patients with infection proceeding with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, versus patients without infection

Killick SB, Bown N, Cavenagh J, Dokal I, Foukaneli T, Hill A, et al. Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of adult aplastic anaemia. Br J Haematol. 2016;172:187–207. Marsh JC, Ball SE, Cavenagh J, Darbyshire P, Dokal I, Gordon-Smith EC, et al. Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of aplastic anaemia. Br J Haematol. 2009;147:43–70.