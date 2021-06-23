UPDATE: Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $150 at Mizuho Securities

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.