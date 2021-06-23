Cancel
LeapMind Acquires Patents for Extremely Low Bit Quantization Technology

 13 days ago

LeapMind Inc. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Soichi Matsuda), a creator of the standard in edge AI today announced that it has been granted two patents for its extremely low bit quantization technology. “Two patents we acquired are one of the fundamental technologies supporting Efficiera, an ultra-low power AI inference accelerator IP that we developed and provided.” Commented Hiroyuki Tokunaga, CTO of LeapMind and one of the inventors of patents acquired. “We continue to develop related technologies and file patent applications.”

