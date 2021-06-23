A Disney+ chef documentary jostles for success alongside ‘Loki’

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 29 titles that will be released on its platform in July 2021. From India, the only unveiled Hotstar Specials as yet is the Jimmy Sheirgill-led action thriller Collar Bomb, releasing July 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. Internationally, we return to the Monsters, Inc. world on July 7 with the new series Monsters at Work, and Turner & Hooch, the sequel to the Tom Hanks movie, on July 21. Also on July 21, Marvel will treat us to a making-of special for Loki, which ends its first season run in July with two remaining episodes. Loki will also cross over with The Simpsons on July 7 with The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.