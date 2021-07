After a letter from a dismayed tourist reported the South Millward parking garage was “in very bad shape, with urine and feces everywhere, trash cans overflowing,” Jackson police decided to step up patrols in the palace of vehicles. An officer in there about midnight June 18 called in that she had found a man who appeared to be camping there in a Chevy Suburban. She reported that he agreed to move on “after he is done taking his spongebath.”