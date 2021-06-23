Cancel
Watertown, WI

Miller chosen as marshal for July 4 parade in Watertown

Watertown Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Watertown Parade Committee announce Monday evening that they have chosen community activist Marie Friel Miller as this year’s parade marshal. Being involved in the community has been a way of life for Miller. She has a long, impressive list of volunteer service, spanning many years. Her volunteer activities include Garden volunteer which included beautifying Western Avenue and the Octagon House gardens, Watertown Arts Council board member, Watertown High School mentor, and Watertown Salvation Army Red Kettle Coordinator.

